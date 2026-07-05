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Home / Jalandhar / Pen-down strike announced by DC office staff from July 9

Pen-down strike announced by DC office staff from July 9

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Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:34 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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The DC Office Employees’ Union on Saturday announced to start pen down strike in DC offices in the state from July 9 to 12 over their demands.

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State president Tejinder Singh Nangal and state secretary Narendra Singh Cheema said their key demands include filling all vacant posts through promotions and increasing the promotion quota for Senior Assistants.

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They also sought a reduction in the required experience for promotion from Superintendent Grade-II (Revenue and Records) to Tehsildar from the existing period to two years, and an increase in the promotion quota from Senior Assistant to Naib Tehsildar to 25 per cent.

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The leaders further demanded that promotions from Superintendent Grade-II (Revenue and Records) to Tehsildar be granted as per the approved panel, and that the post of Superintendent (Revenue and Records) be created in tehsils. Other demands include upgrading the Reader post in the courts of District Revenue Officers to the level of Senior Assistant, creating an additional post of Ahlmad (clerk), and making the next promotional avenue for Superintendent Grade-I officials in Deputy Commissioner offices the post of Under Secretary at the divisional level.

Nangal said, “The demands have been pending with the government since long. Meetings held with the Financial Commissioner (Revenue) on May 7 and later with the Punjab Revenue Minister on June 30 but these did not result in the fulfilment of any demands.

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It was decided to issue a notice to the government announcing a pen down/computer shutdown strike from July 9 to 12. The government will also be warned that if their demands are still not met, an online meeting will be held on July 12 to intensify the agitation further, and harsher decisions would be taken.”

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