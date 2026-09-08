Pen-down strike hits routine work at Jalandhar govt offices

Routine work at government offices across Jalandhar remained disrupted on Tuesday as nearly 3,500 clerical staff observed a pen-down strike in response to a statewide call by the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union, demanding the release of 18 per cent dearness allowance (DA), implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and withdrawal of the government’s letter terming their August 27 mass leave as “unauthorised”.

The strike affected clerical work in around 55 departments, including the DC’s office, cooperatives, health, agriculture, excise and PWD, although essential services at government hospitals and schools continued as usual.

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Sukhjit Singh, president of the Joint Action Committee and CPF Employees Union Punjab, said, “Nearly 3,500 to 4,000 clerical staff of 55 departments in Jalandhar remained on strike.”

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The employees reiterated their demand for implementation of the OPS, saying that although the state government had issued a notification in November 2022 regarding the restoration of the scheme for employees covered under the National Pension Scheme, it is yet to be implemented.

The pending 18 per cent DA is another major grievance of the employees. Singh said despite a double Bench order of the Punjab and Haryana high court, directing the state government to release the pending DA, the dues had not been paid.

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The employees are also demanding withdrawal of show-cause notices issued to around 2,000 employees who participated in the mass leave protest on August 27.

The latest protest comes within two weeks of another agitation by government employees against the state government. However, Tuesday’s strike remained largely confined to clerical staff, keeping schools and hospital services operational.

At the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar, patient footfall remained like normal working day, with doctors, nurses and other staff attending to patients. Reception and billing counters were also functioning, with no major disruption reported in routine patient services.