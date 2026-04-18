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Home / Jalandhar / Pendu Mazdoor Union flags delays in housing grants, raises LPG issues

Pendu Mazdoor Union flags delays in housing grants, raises LPG issues

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:56 AM Apr 18, 2026 IST
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Pendu Mazdoor Union submits a memorandum to Jalandhar DC .
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A delegation of the Pendu Mazdoor Union, led by state president Tarsem Peter met the Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar, Varjeet Walia and demanded administrative action against officials in the district and various blocks for allegedly ignoring workers basic needs of employment and housing.

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In a written memorandum, union district leaders Kashmir Mandiala and Bakhsho Khurshaidpur stated that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, grants for many needy labourers in different villages have already been approved. These grants are to be released in instalments for house construction but after the first instalment, further payments have been stalled allegedly because the poor workers did not "grease the palms" of concerned officials. As a result, many beneficiaries are forced to live under temporary shelters.

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The delegation also raised the issue of black marketing of LPG cylinders, which is causing inconvenience to people at gas agencies. The Deputy Commissioner assured the delegation that he would recommend the matter of mates' demands to the government and would instruct officials to take prompt action on district related issues. The delegation included union leaders Vijay Bath, Neelam, Rajwinder Kaur and Kamaljeet among others.

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