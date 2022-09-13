Pens, bouquet for Jalandhar MC Commissioner as mark of protest!

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 12

Ward No.78 councillor Jagdish Samrai submitted a memorandum to MC Commissioner Devinder Singh along with a pen set and a bouquet here on Monday. Samrai raised several issues with the Commissioner and said that both pen and bouquet were given to the commissioner as a sarcastic attack.

Pen, so that he holds it to approve various projects and bouquet so that the city gets its ‘fragrance’ back which has got overshadowed by malodorous smell emanating from piles of garbage.

He raised the issues of sewage overflow in the city, contaminated water, limited water supply, garbage, no streetlights, potholed roads, no fogging in slum areas despite dengue scare, problems related to Kala Sanghian drain, etc.

Samrai said he would like to ask the Chief Minister if MC Commissioner was deployed without pen in such an important district.