Nawanshahr, April 11
The district administration would organise a pension adalat on April 20 for the pensioners who retired from the state government and were facing any sort of problem in getting their pensions. Disclosing further details, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the Adalat would be organised at the meeting hall of the district administrative complex from 10 am on April 20. He said all retired employees of the Punjab Government who were not able to get the pension after superannuation or were facing any sort of problem in it must approach the adalat for resolving the issues.
He said the officers of the banks and audit department besides that of district administration would be available during the pension adalat to ensure prompt relief to the pensioners. Exhorting the pensioners to avail the chance to get the issues resolved on the spot, Sarangal said that district administration would extend fulsome support and cooperation to pensioners. —
