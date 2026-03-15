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Home / Jalandhar / Pensioners must submit Digital Life Certificate by March 31: Treasury Officer

Pensioners must submit Digital Life Certificate by March 31: Treasury Officer

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Our Correspondent
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 04:36 AM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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In a move aimed at ensuring greater transparency and convenience for retired employees, the Punjab Government has made it mandatory for pensioners to submit their Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan). This information was shared by District Treasury Officer Jatinder Kumar, who urged pensioners to complete the process before the stipulated deadline.

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Addressing the issue, the District Treasury Officer stated that several pensioners are still submitting manual life certificates through banks, which will no longer be considered valid under the new system. He emphasised that pensioners must submit their digital life certificate to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of their pension.

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He further informed that pensioners can submit their Digital Life Certificate through multiple convenient channels. They may visit the nearest treasury office, their respective bank branch or a Seva Kendra to complete the verification process. Additionally, the Punjab Government has introduced a doorstep service facility under the ‘Ghar Baithe Sewa’ initiative, through which pensioners can avail the service by calling the helpline number 1076 and completing the process from the comfort of their homes.

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Appealing to all pensioners across the district, the District Treasury Officer urged them to submit their Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) before March 31, 2026, to avoid any disruption in the disbursement of their pension.

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