Pensioners to hold protest on June 14

The Punjab Pensioners Welfare Association on Sunday declared that a protest and flag march will be held by all pensioners at Ludhiana West on June 14 ahead of the bypoll in the constituency to demand the payment of their pending dues from the state government. They said the march will be held under the banner of the Punjab Employees' Vote Pensioners Joint Front.

The decision was announced during their monthly meeting at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of district president of the association Som Lal Thopiya.

Leaders condemned the state government for not resolving the demands of the employees and pensioners. They demanded payment of their remaining dues in one go. All leaders decided to participate in the protest and flag march to be held on June 14.

At the beginning of the meeting, a two-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to a leader's mother.

Jeet Lal Gohalon, Ashok Kumar, Karnail Singh Rahon, Hari Bilas, Joga Singh, Sokhi Ram Bajjon, Ram Pal, Sucha Ram, Didar Singh, Beant Singh, Harmesh Lal Ranewal, HS Bhawra, Ram Lal, Resham Lal, Dharam Pal, Surjit Ram, Harvinder Singh, Harbans Singh, Gurdial Singh, Tarsem Singh, among others were present.