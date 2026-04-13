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Home / Jalandhar / Pensioners union elect new office-bearers in Hoshiarpur

Pensioners union elect new office-bearers in Hoshiarpur

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:16 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Pensioners union members honour the newly elected office-bearers in Hoshiarpur
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The district-level elections of the Punjab Pensioners Welfare Union were held during a delegate meeting at Mukerian, under the supervision of Bahadur Singh, editor of Mulazam Kendar. Delegates from various tehsils of the district participated in the meeting.

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The proceedings began with a two-minute silence to pay tribute to departed members, including Master Ujagar Singh, Ram Prakash Pandori and Gurjant Singh. Thereafter, the election process commenced under presiding officer Sujan Singh.

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Narinder Singh Goli was nominated for the post of district president by several members, including principal Jagjit Singh and Dilawar Singh Mirpur. Similarly, Brij Mohan Soni was proposed for the post of general secretary by Ganesh Dutt Mehta, Baldev Singh and others. As no other nominations were filed, Sujan Singh declared Narinder Singh Goli elected as district president and Brij Mohan Soni as secretary unopposed.

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Several members congratulated the newly elected office-bearers and expressed concern over the alleged indifferent attitude of the Punjab government towards the pending demands of employees and pensioners.

In his address, Narinder Singh Goli, re-elected as president, along with Brij Mohan Soni, thanked the members for their trust and assured that they would continue to strive for the rights of pensioners and work towards resolving local and bank-related issues.

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