People told to stay away from Beas, low-lying areas

Hoshiarpur, August 23

Due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, water level in Pong Dam was gradually increasing. In the coming days, more water can be released from Pong Dam.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal appealed to people not to go towards the Beas and low-lying areas. He also urged people to avoid bathing in the river and taking selfie.

Ready to deal with every situation Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said the district administration was ready to deal with every situation and relief work was going on in flood-affected areas through Red Cross Society.

The Deputy Commissioner said at present 67,000 cusecs of water was being released from the Pong Dam side. Warning would be issued regarding the release of water from the dam. So, people should not believe in rumours or panic.

She said the district administration was ready to deal with every situation and relief work was going on in flood-affected areas through Red Cross Society. The Bhakra Beas Management Board was being constantly contacted by the district administration and every information would be provided to people on time.

Komal Mittal instructed officials of the Drainage Department to keep a special vigil on the Dhusi dams. She said the district administration teams were on duty round the clock and people would not face any kind of trouble.

Control room numbers

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said 24x7 control rooms had been set up at the district and tehsil levels to deal with floods in the district. Any information about floods should immediately be reported to these control rooms and any information related to flood could be taken on these numbers.

District-level control room, District Administrative Complex: 01882-220412.

Tehsil Office, Hoshiarpur: 01882-244175

Tehsil Office, Garhshankar: 01884-282026

Tehsil Office, Dasuya: 01883-506268

Tehsil Office, Mukerian: 01883-244310

