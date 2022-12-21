Personality walk at Saffron School

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Saffron Public School organised a 'Personality walk' competition for students of Classes I to VIII. Children were given unique topics, and asked to portray the character or theme and walk and talk like it. Students of different classes were given different themes to work on. For example, Class I students were assigned cartoon characters, Class II were given 'helpers of the society', Class III were given characters based on Indian leaders. Besides performing on various personalities, the students also learnt many things about the business tycoons of the world, famous personalities in art and literature, world leaders and renowned painters. Principal Sandeepa Sood lauded the students.

Food activity at Tagore school

Tagore's International Smart School organised a nutritious chickpeas salad activity for the students of Classes 1 to 3. Students prepared chickpeas salad with veggies and cottage cheese with the help of the class teacher. The little chefs were beautifully dressed up with caps and aprons. They thoroughly enjoyed the activity. They were taught the importance of consuming healthy food and promised their teachers to minimise the consumption of junk food. Dean Vinod Shashi Jain and Ruchika Jain lauded the students and teachers for their efforts.

Calligraphy contest at CJS School

A calligraphy competition was organised at CJS Public School. The teachers guided the students to write neatly. Winners of the competition were Aakriti and Prabal, and Prince and Harshagundeep. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Ravi Suta congratulated the winners, and gave them certificates. They stated that such competitions turn out to be very meaningful for the students since calligraphy not only improves writing skills, but also teaches students about the unique structure and the beauty of the language.

Workshop on drug abuse

The Freudian Psychological Society of HMV organised a workshop on 'Drug Abuse: Problem and Prevention'. The resource-person, Ramandeep Kaur, Counselling Psychologist, was welcomed by Dr Ashmeen Kaur, Head of the PG Department of Psychology, with a planter and a painting by the students of HMV. Ramandeep explained the types of drugs and the levels of addiction prevalent in today's world. She discussed the causes and factors that play a major role in addiction like socio-economic status, the quality of life to peer pressure and exposure. She further shed a light on the warning signs and symptoms and how these work as in indicator of persisting abuse. Ramandeep discussed the care and management aspects of drug abuse leading to rehabilitation and medication in cases of relapse. During the event, Principal Ajay Sareen also talked about the problem of drug abuse. She also discussed how students can involve themselves in various activities to abstain from such harmful addictions.

Poetry contest at Sacred Heart

Sahodya English Poetical Recitation Competition was organised at Sacred Heart Public School, Kapurthala. Bhoomi Mahna of Grade XI brought laurels to the school by clenching the first position. Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia felicitated her and elucidated that earnest endeavours always lead students to the path of glory.

Faculty development at KMV

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a five-day faculty development programme on building writing skills. Dr Naeema Hann, Senior Consultant, Leeds Beckett University, UK, was the resource-person. During her address, Dr Naima, who has vast experience in various aspects related to education, explained in detail about developing writing skills through power point presentation, gave information about the subject, language and vocabulary etc. Apart from telling about the importance of choosing the right words as well as correct sentence structure, she also shared various innovative exercises with the participants so that they may be able to get hands on training in developing writing skills. She began her address by sharing a passage with the participants and asking various questions related to it. The second part of the session was dedicated to academic writing.

NSS volunteers plant saplings

The NSS volunteers of NSS Units of Hindu Kanya Collegiate School organised an inaugural ceremony of seven-day NSS Camp in Nizampur village by planting four saplings in the ground of Government Elementary School of the same village. As many as 100 NSS volunteers from the school participated in this camp. Jaswant Kaur motivated the NSS volunteers of the camp to engage their youthful energy and potential enthusiastically in the experiential learning and generous service towards the community. In the tree plantation event, the tiny-tots of the Government Elementary School were also engaged in this environment support activity with NSS student volunteers of the school. On this occasion, Monika, Headmistress of Government Elementary School, Nizampur, Sukhwinder Kaur, sarpanch, Mukti and Reena Malhi, NSS Programme Officers, were present. A workshop on 'Craft out of Waste' was organised for the volunteers in the school premises.