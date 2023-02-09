Pesticide residue testing lab to be operational soon in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, February 8

After a long wait of 14 years, Pesticides Residue Testing Laboratory is expected to become operational in the district. The Tribune had recently highlighted that only a building of the project had come up in 14 years.

An official from the Agriculture Department said an estimate of Rs 18 crore had been made for the renovation works of the building. Punjab Technology Incubator, Mohali, is preparing a detailed project report in this regard and will be looking after the project.

To monitor pesticide residues in food items, the Agriculture Department had proposed to set up Punjab’s first Pesticide Residue Testing Laboratory (PRTL) in 2008. The construction work for the PRTL was entrusted to the Punjab Mandi Board in 2009, which was completed at the cost of Rs 2.84 crore.

The foundation stone for the opening of the laboratory and agriculture office was laid by the former Director, Agriculture, Mangal Singh Sandhu, on May 18, 2012. However, the laboratory area, which has eight spacious rooms, is currently being used for record-keeping by the Agriculture Department.

Recently a team from Mohali had also visited the site to check every technical aspect related to the laboratory. As per the information, the testing will be done on the first floor where a complete isolation will be required, and the sampling will be done on the ground floor.