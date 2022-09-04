Petrol pump dealers flay Punjab government over road access charges

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 3

A delegation of the Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association of Punjab will meet the PWD Minister regarding road access notices issued by the department to all petrol pumps.

Association president Paramjit Singh Doaba said the dealers were annoyed as they demand that access charges, if any, should be levied from the oil marketing companies and not the dealers as per the Dealership Agreement. He said the state government should discuss and find a solution of the issue with state-level coordinator of the oil industry having its office in Chandigarh.

The association chief warned of shutting down all state petrol pumps if the dealers are threatened in any way. “There are around 3,900 petrol pumps in Punjab and PWD is issuing notices to petrol pumps demanding lakhs of rupees as road access charges from the date of commencement of the pump. Such notices are creating panic among the dealers who are already suffering losses due to high fuel prices, non-revision of dealer margin and VAT difference from Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and J&K,” he said.

Dr Manjit Singh, general secretary of the association, said dealers were suffering badly in eight districts of Punjab and were also feeling mentally harassed on receiving such notices with exorbitant amounts and charges.

“An agreement for access is done between the oil marketing companies and the state government. There is no point serving notices to the dealers,” he said. The notified rates should also be reasonable and uniform in nature, said Monty Gurmeet Sehgal, spokesperson of the association.

“All petrol pumps should be regularised at the time of commissioning of the outlet and no new NOC should be required for upgraded roads from existing outlets,” Sehgal said.

We are here for public service and have even supported government during Covid-19 situation. When the whole state was shut down, we were providing fuel for emergency services.