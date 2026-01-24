Petrol pump firing accused arrested after encounter

The rural police arrested a shooter accused of the Kishangarh petrol pump firing incident which took place in December 2025. The accused was arrested after an encounter. The accused has been identified as Lovepreet Singh of Bholath. The police also recovered a pistol and a bike from his possession.

The firing incident had occurred on December 19 wherein car-borne youths had fired shots at another group at a petrol pump. As per report, 10 to 12 rounds had been fired. The police said the incident had happened during the election of college students of a private college at Adampur.

The police today arrested the second main shooter involved in the case, after an encounter at Adampur.

Acting on specific secret information, a police team was conducting a search operation in the area near Alwalpur towards Jagrawan Pind. During the search, the suspect was intercepted. The accused opened fire at the police party. In self-defence, the police retaliated. During the exchange of fire, the accused sustained a bullet injury in his right arm.

The injured Lovepreet has been hospitalised and is under medical treatment. One pistol (.30 bore), three cartridges, two shells and a motorcycle have been recovered from his possession.