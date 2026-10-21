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Home / Jalandhar / Petrol pump staffer hurt in attack over fuel payment dispute

Petrol pump staffer hurt in attack over fuel payment dispute

Employee sustains serious head injury after a dispute allegedly escalated into a violent attack, involving sharp-edged weapons

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Our Correspondent
Updated At : 03:04 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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An alleged armed attack at a petrol pump near Dana Mandi in Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala district, left an employee seriously injured after a dispute over fuel payment reportedly turned violent in broad daylight. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump and police have launched an investigation based on the available footage.

According to petrol pump owner Surinder Singh and manager Sunny, two youths arrived at the petrol pump to refuel their vehicle. When employees asked them to pay for the fuel, the youths allegedly reacted angrily, claiming the staff did not know who they were. An argument reportedly broke out between the two sides over the payment.

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The pump owners alleged some time later, five to seven youths arrived at the site in a vehicle, allegedly carrying weapons, including kirpans, swords and takua-type sharp-edged implements. They claimed that the group attacked the petrol pump employees. The owners also alleged that a person named Robal Lahoreia was among those involved and claimed that the accused had pressured staff to provide fuel without payment.

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Employee suffers head injury

During the alleged assault, petrol pump employee Ranjit Babu sustained a serious head injury. He was taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment. The pump management said CCTV cameras had recorded the incident and expressed hope that the footage would help investigators establish the sequence of events and identify those involved.

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Investigation underway

SHO Davinderpal said police had received information about the incident and launched an investigation using the CCTV footage. Further details about the identification of the accused and any legal action taken were awaited.

Public safety concerns

The incident reportedly took place when farmers and other people were present in large numbers at the nearby grain market. The alleged use of weapons in a daytime assault has raised concerns among local traders and residents about public safety in the area.

The petrol pump owners stressed the need to ensure the safety of employees and businesses, saying workers should be able to demand payment for services without fear of violence. The examination of CCTV footage and further police investigations are expected to play a crucial role in establishing the facts of the case and determining responsibility.

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