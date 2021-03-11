Petrol station salesmen looted

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: Four car-borne unidentified robbers snatched an iPhone, a silver kara and cash of Rs 2,970 from petrol station salesmen at Kang Sahbu village near Nakodar on Wednesday. Petrol pump owner Surjit Kumar of Guru Teg Bahadar Nagar complained to the police that four unidentified accused came to the petrol pump and snatched the bag from salesmen Arbaj Khan and Abhishek Ali which contained night sale money. The police have registered a case and investigating the matter. OC

Two sell illicit liquor, arrested

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police have arrested two Nurmahal residents on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating Officer Kashmir Singh said the accused have been identified as Ranna and Harpreet alias Happy, residents of Mohalla Kacha Pakka Veharra, Nurmahal. The IO said 45 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused and a case under the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against them. OC

Six booked for kidnapping minor

Nakodar: The Mehat Pur police have booked six persons, including a woman, on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating Officer (IO) Paramjit Singh said the accused have been identified as Jassa of Loh Garh village, his wife Beero and son Gurvindar Singh, another youth identified as Lalli of Gobind Nagar, Nakodar, and their two unidentified accomplices. Ram Lubhaya of Birr Baloki village complained to the police that the accused kidnapped his minor daughter. The IO said a case has been registered and probe is on. OC

Woman among 2 held for rape

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have arrested two persons, including a woman, on charges of rape, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy. Investigating Officer (IO) Aman Deep Kaur said the accused have been identified as Joti, wife of Deepak, a resident of Ludhiana, and Deepak, alias Deepu, a resident of the same locality. The IO said a case under the IPC and the POCSO Act was registered on August 4. OC

Youth kidnapped, three booked

Phagwara: Three unidentified car-borne youths kidnapped a youth in nearby Ranipur village on August 8 evening. Harbhajan Singh, father of the youth, told the police on Wednesday night that they both were sitting in their village shop when three suspects came in a car and forcibly took his son Jasbir Singh. The police have registered a case under Sections 365 and 34 of the IPC and investigating the matter. OC

Woman consumes poison, dies

Phagwara: A 60-year-old woman reportedly died by suicide by consuming poison at her house in Atholi village on Wednesday night. Investigating Officer Manjit Singh said the deceased was identified as Ranjit Kaur. The police have registered a case.