Phagwara: 1 booked for rash driving

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a person on the charge of causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life and personal safety of others, rash driving on public road and mischief. Investigating officer (IO) Parwinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Kotla Suraj Mall. Jang Sher Singh, a resident of Dhando Wal village, told the police that the suspect, who was driving his vehicle negligently, hit him on the evening of March 25. He suffered injuries in the mishap. A case under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

Man booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked a person on the charge of assaulting two women. Investigating officer (IO) Jagjit Singh said the suspect had been identified as Gurmail Singh, a resident of Kot Badal Khan village. Ramanjit Kaur, a resident of the same village, told the police that the suspect assaulted her and her sister-in-law on April 4. The suspect also threatened the women. A case under Sections 323, 324 and 506 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Drug peddler arrested

Phagwara: The Satnampura police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 220 intoxicant tablets from his possession on Sunday night. SHO Gaurav Dhir said the suspect, identified as Shivam, a resident of Lamian Mohalla, Phagwara, was nabbed at a checkpoint near Law Gate, Miherru. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Liquor trader in police net

Phagwara: The police arrested a liquor trader and recovered 12 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession on Sunday night. The suspect has been identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Rihana Jattan village near Phagwara. A case under the Punjab Excise Act has been registered.

