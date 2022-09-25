Phagwara: 3 mobile phone thieves arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The city police arrested three mobile thieves and recovered eight stolen mobile phones and five power banks from their possession on Friday night. The arrested thieves were identified as Mukesh Kumar of Ravidass Nagar, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Shivpuri, and Vishal Tiwari, residing near Radha Swami Satsang Ghar, Phagwara.The arrested accused have confessed their involvement in a theft case at mobile phone shop on April 28 in Khothran Road, Phagwara. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. oc

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The city police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 440 intoxicating tablets and a scooter from them on Friday night. SP Mukhtiar Rai said the arrested accused were identified as Manjit Singh and Sahil, both residents of CRP Colony. The accused were nabbed at a checkpoint near Urban Estate. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the arrested peddlers, SP Rai said. oc

Man booked for fraud

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have booked a man on the charge of cheating and fraud. Investigating officer (IO) Balwindar Singh said the accused had been identified as Sukha Singh of Bangiwal village. Balwindar Singh complained to the police that the accused prepared fake documents and sold his tractor. The IO said the economic offences wing investigated the complaint and submitted a report to the SSP who ordered the registration of a case under Sections 420,465,467,468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused. oc

Two held for stealing bike

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested two persons on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. The accused have been identified as Ranbir Singh, alias Ranna, a resident of Baloki village, and Harprit Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Shammipur village. Mohammad Raffik complained to the police that his motorcycle was stolen on September 22. The police have registered a case under Sections 379 and 34 of the IPC against the accused.