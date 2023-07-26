Phagwara: 64-year-old man dies by suicide

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A 64-year-old man committed suicide on Sunday. Investigating Officer Buta Ram said that the deceased has been identified as Jagir Singh, a resident of Sango Wal village. Sukha, son of the deceased, told the police that his father was mentally upset due to illness and consumed some poisonous substance and died. The IO said that the police acting under Section 174 of CrPC handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. OC

Travel agent held for Rs 12.4L fraud

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a travel agent for duping a villager of Rs 12.40 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad. Investigating Officer Govinder Singh said the accused had been identified as Kulwant Singh, a resident of Mundi Shehariyan village. Jogindar Singh, a resident of Mandala Chhana village, had complained to the police that he had paid Rs 12.40 lakh to the accused for facilitating his son’s migration abroad. However, the accused neither sent his son abroad nor returned the money. The IO said a case was registered against the accused. —

