Phagwara: 81 Barn villagers get property cards

Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Tuesday distributed property cards to 81 beneficiaries of Barn village under the first phase of the ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ (Swamitva) Scheme, granting them ownership rights.

Addressing beneficiaries, Chabbewal said the government had launched the scheme to provide legal ownership documents to people residing within the Lal Lakir areas, enabling them to establish their rightful ownership over houses and residential properties that had remained without formal ownership records for decades. He described the initiative as an important step towards securing the property rights of residents and providing them with legal recognition as rightful owners of their homes.

Advertisement

He said apart from protecting ownership rights, the property cards would enable beneficiaries to make productive and economic use of their properties and avail themselves of various facilities. The scheme, he added, would help residents overcome long-standing difficulties arising from the absence of proper ownership documents for their houses and plots.

Advertisement

Explaining the process adopted for preparing legal ownership records, Chabbewal said a systematic and transparent exercise had been undertaken to identify and map properties falling within the Lal Lakir areas. Drone-based surveys were conducted in villages to ensure accurate identification and mapping of residential properties.

The maps prepared through these surveys were subsequently obtained and displayed on large flexboards at prominent public locations in the respective villages, allowing residents to verify details of their properties.

Advertisement

He further explained that the administration subsequently invited claims and objections from residents regarding the mapped properties.

SDM Dr Navjot Sharma said the administration was committed to ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries received the benefits of the scheme. He stated that the departments were working in coordination to complete the mapping, verification, disposal of objections and preparation of property cards in a transparent and systematic manner.