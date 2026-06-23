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Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara ADC gets more powers amid demand for district status

Phagwara ADC gets more powers amid demand for district status

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Ashok Kaura
Tribune News Service
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:19 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Government has delegated additional powers to the Phgawara Additional Deputy Commissioner, who will now oversee the functioning of all public offices besides ensuring the implementation of development projects in the subdivision.

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The move comes days after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the ADC would be vested with powers exercised by a deputy commissioner in a district.

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He had said this at a Lok Milni programme after local residents demanded a district status for the subdivision.

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Following the decision, several key administrative works would be taken care of at the subdivision level, providing relief to local residents who will no longer be required to go to the Kapurthala district headquarters for most services.

The orders say the ADC will also be responsible for maintaining law and order besides supervising the disposal of revenue cases, issues concerning Stamp and SARFAESI Acts, and matters related to the Food Safety Department.

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The ADC will have powers to renew and grant arms licences. The officer will also look into public grievances, issue freedom fighter certificates, countersign certificates, give permission for fireworks and oversee marriage registrations.

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal directed the ADC to ensure that all services were delivered on time.

He said the district administration had also written to the government seeking additional staff to facilitate the smooth implementation of the new arrangement.

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