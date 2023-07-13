Phagwara admn cracks the whip on fake travel agents

Phagwara, July 12
Keeping in view the increasing incidents of people getting duped by fake travel agents, the Phagwara administration, headed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jay Inder Singh, has swung into action to identify genuine travel agents who are formally registered.
The administration had come out with a list of 117 travel agents registered with it. It has been observed that the number of immigration consultants operating in the city is much more.
SDM Jay Inder Singh here today said the government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against illegal travel agents who dupe people and carry on human trafficking. With almost 117 registered travel agents and consultants, the corporation city of Phagwara is fast becoming a hub of fly-by-night operators.
While blaming lack of awareness among people, the SDM said: “We are identifying illegal agents and registering cases against them.”
The SDM said notices were issued to around 70 travel agents to produce their legal documents. He said over 20 travel agents were being called every day for screening of their documents.
