Phagwara admn steps up checks on firecracker shops

In a concerted effort to safeguard public health, maintain law and order and protect the environment during the festive season, the Phagwara administration has intensified its enforcement activities, conducting surprise inspections of authorised firecracker shops.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dr Navjot Sharma and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Phagwara Palvinder Singh jointly inspected firecracker shops operating at government-approved locations in the subdivision. The surprise inspection was aimed at ensuring that the sale and storage of firecrackers were being carried out in accordance with the prescribed government guidelines and safety regulations.

During the inspection, the officials examined the arrangements at the authorised outlets and directed traders to strictly adhere to all conditions laid down by the government. They emphasised that public safety could not be compromised under any circumstances and that violations of the prescribed norms would invite strict action. The SDM also informed that a temporary firecracker stall-cum-shop, along with firecrackers, had been seized for violation of the rules.

SDM Navjot Sharma made it clear that the sale of firecrackers would be permitted only at locations specifically designated and approved by the administration. He directed the concerned departments to maintain close supervision and ensure that no unauthorised sale or storage of firecrackers took place in the subdivision. He cautioned traders against violating safety requirements, observing that even a minor lapse could potentially result in a serious accident.

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DSP Palvinder Singh warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found violating the prescribed regulations.