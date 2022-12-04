Phagwara awaits Aam Aadmi Clinics

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, December 3

Though Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan has announced the setting up of Aam Adami Mohalla Clinics in every assembly constituency in the state to facilitate the needy, surprisingly Phagwara is still deprived of this facility.The ongoing tug-of-war between two different factions of the Aam Adami Party is believed to be the reason for Phagwara not getting this facility.

Civil Surgeon Dr Gurinderbir Kaur said only two Aam Adami Mohalla Clinics are presently being run in Kapurthala district in village Sujo Kalia and Bhandhal Bet but she has sent a proposal to strengthen the 20 health centres and upgrade them by spending Rs 25 lakh on each centre.

The Civil Surgeon said that village Atholi, Sham Nagar, Gobindpura, Saprod and Hadiabad are being included on the list. The proposals have been sent more than four months back and are awaiting sanction. Dr Gurinderbir Kaur said the government wants to upgrade the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and then convert them into Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics.

The Civil Surgeon, however, said 212 different medical tests would be available and 11 types of medicines would be provided to the patients at these Mohalla Clinics.