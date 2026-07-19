DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara Bar Assn strike enters Day 12 over LADC Policy issue

Phagwara Bar Assn strike enters Day 12 over LADC Policy issue

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:50 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

The strike by the Phagwara Bar Association entered its 12th consecutive day on Saturday, with advocates reiterating that the agitation would continue until their demands are accepted.

Advertisement

Phagwara Bar Association Vice-President Advocate Rohit Sharma said the association has been observing the strike since July 7 in solidarity with all Bar Associations across Punjab. He said the legal fraternity is protesting against the LADC (Legal Aid Defence Counsel) Policy, alleging that it is contrary to the basic spirit of free legal aid and adversely affects the interests of independent legal practitioners.

Advertisement

Sharma maintained that the policy would have far-reaching consequences not only for advocates but also for the common public’s right to access justice.

Advertisement

Highlighting recent developments, he said that acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra has constituted a four-member committee to examine the issue. The committee comprises Justice Vinod Bhardwaj (Chairman), Justice Harkesh Manuja, Justice NS Shekhawat and Justice Harpreet Singh Brar.

Expressing hope for an amicable resolution, Sharma said advocates expect the committee and higher authorities to take a positive decision on their demands. However, he warned that if no favourable outcome emerges soon, the agitation would be intensified in accordance with the directions of Bar Associations across Punjab. He added that Bar Associations in Haryana are also expected to join the protest in the coming days, further strengthening the movement.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts