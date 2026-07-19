Phagwara Bar Assn strike enters Day 12 over LADC Policy issue

The strike by the Phagwara Bar Association entered its 12th consecutive day on Saturday, with advocates reiterating that the agitation would continue until their demands are accepted.

Advertisement

Phagwara Bar Association Vice-President Advocate Rohit Sharma said the association has been observing the strike since July 7 in solidarity with all Bar Associations across Punjab. He said the legal fraternity is protesting against the LADC (Legal Aid Defence Counsel) Policy, alleging that it is contrary to the basic spirit of free legal aid and adversely affects the interests of independent legal practitioners.

Advertisement

Sharma maintained that the policy would have far-reaching consequences not only for advocates but also for the common public’s right to access justice.

Advertisement

Highlighting recent developments, he said that acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra has constituted a four-member committee to examine the issue. The committee comprises Justice Vinod Bhardwaj (Chairman), Justice Harkesh Manuja, Justice NS Shekhawat and Justice Harpreet Singh Brar.

Expressing hope for an amicable resolution, Sharma said advocates expect the committee and higher authorities to take a positive decision on their demands. However, he warned that if no favourable outcome emerges soon, the agitation would be intensified in accordance with the directions of Bar Associations across Punjab. He added that Bar Associations in Haryana are also expected to join the protest in the coming days, further strengthening the movement.