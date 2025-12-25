DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara Bar observes no work day

Phagwara Bar observes no work day

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:35 AM Dec 25, 2025 IST
The Bar Association Phagwara (regd) observed a no work day today following a unanimous decision taken in a meeting held under the president ship of Advocate Ravinder Kumar Sharma. The decision was taken in view of the last working days of the year and the prior engagements of advocates and litigants.

As per the resolution, members of the Bar abstained from court work to ensure that litigants and advocates did not face inconvenience. The Association also sought cooperation from judicial and revenue officers, requesting a considerate and liberal approach in view of the absence of legal practitioners.

In a related development, the Bar Association informed that a langar has been organised at the Civil Court Complex in memory of the Shaheedi Shatabdi of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his family.

