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Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara: BKU Doaba stages dharna over farmers’ pending demands

Phagwara: BKU Doaba stages dharna over farmers’ pending demands

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Phagwara, Updated At : 12:54 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Farmers sit on a dharna at a toll plaza in Nawanshahr.
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Around 20–25 activists of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Doaba, led by state general secretary Harabhajan Singh Bajwa, staged a dharna at the ADC Office, Phagwara, from 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm in support of their long-pending demands.

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Addressing the media, Gurpal Singh Pala said the protest was organised on the call of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) to demand compensation for losses suffered by farmers during the Shambhu–Khanouri border agitation.

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He also raised the issue of pending sugarcane payments, stating that around Rs 27–28 crore in arrears for the 2020–21 season remained unpaid to farmers. He demanded that the state government exert pressure on the owners of Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill, Phagwara, to clear the dues.

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Pala further said that the Rs 68.50 per quintal sugarcane payment relating to the 2025–26 season, which he said was to be paid by the state government, had not yet been released to farmers. He demanded that the amount be paid at the earliest.

The protesters later submitted a memorandum to Naib Tehsildar Phagwara Damanveer Singh, highlighting their demands.

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