Phagwara blood donation camp draws 1K volunteers

The Hindustan Welfare Blood Donors Club (Regd.), Phagwara, organised its 32nd annual felicitation function and a mega voluntary blood donation camp at Maharaja Palace on Banga Road, Phagwara, to mark the 119th birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and the 22nd National Voluntary Blood Donation Day.

A total of 1,027 voluntary blood donors donated blood at the camp. The donors included four couples, three father-son pairs, 40 women and 32 first-time donors, reflecting participation from different sections of society.

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Former Union Minister Som Parkash said blood donation was among the highest forms of service to humanity and society. He described voluntary blood donors as the “real heroes” of society, saying their contribution could help save lives and bring relief and happiness to the families of patients in need.

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Lok Sabha member and constituency in-charge Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and former Cabinet Minister Joginder Singh Mann also praised the enthusiasm shown by the donors. They said voluntary blood donation helped strengthen social bonds and promote a spirit of mutual care and humanity.

Dhaliwal said he had always been impressed by the commitment of blood donors.