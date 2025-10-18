Phagwara civic body champions green, safe, inclusive Diwali

In a step toward promoting sustainable festivities, the Phagwara Municipal Corporation has urged residents to celebrate a ‘green Diwali’ by minimising firecracker use and adopting eco-friendly decorations. The initiative aims to reduce air and noise pollution while encouraging community participation in environmentally responsible celebrations. Citizens are being encouraged to light earthen ‘diyas’, use energy-efficient lighting, and participate in neighbourhood light displays that foster both safety and harmony.

Recently, Mayor Rampal Uppal and Municipal Commissioner Akshita Gupta handed over an appointment letter to Sunny Sethi as a ‘safai karamchari’ (sanitation worker) on compassionate grounds.

To complement these efforts, the Municipal Corporation has intensified sanitation drives across all wards. Residents are being urged to maintain cleanliness in and around their homes, dispose of waste responsibly, and cooperate with special sanitation teams deployed during the festive period to ensure timely waste collection and proper disposal.

In addition, safety measures have been highlighted as a priority. Citizens are advised to keep water or sand nearby while lighting diyas and candles, and to supervise children. The corporation has said responsible practices combined with environmental awareness could make Diwali both joyous and safe for all.

Gupta extended warm wishes to all residents, saying Diwali was a time of unity, positivity, and light — both literally and metaphorically.

She urged citizens to join hands with the municipal corporation in keeping Phagwara clean, green, and safe, making the city a model of sustainable celebration.

The Mayor echoed similar sentiments, saying collective action in hygiene, safety, and eco-friendly practices could transform the city into an example of responsible festivity for others to follow.