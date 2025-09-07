Phagwara civic body intensifies fogging, spraying of insecticide, larvicide to curb disease spread after rain

The Municipal Corporation, Phagwara, has been actively conducting fogging operations across the city for the past two months to protect residents from dengue, malaria and other vector-borne diseases. In the wake of the recent heavy rainfall, the corporation has further intensified the campaign to ensure broader coverage and enhanced public safety.

Alongside fogging, spraying of larvicide and insecticide is also being carried out to eliminate mosquitoes, larvae and other disease-carrying vectors.

MC Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta (IAS) reiterated the administration’s focus on public health, stating: “Public safety is our top priority. Preventive measures such as this fogging and spraying campaign are crucial to minimise the risk of disease outbreaks during the monsoon season. The corporation has been proactive for the last two months and is now carrying out the campaign on an extensive scale post-rainfall to prevent mosquito breeding and disease spread.”

The intensified drive covers all residential areas, marketplaces and vulnerable localities with the goal of maintaining a safe and healthy environment for citizens. Residents are also being urged to cooperate by keeping their surroundings clean and avoiding stagnant water, which serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Mayor Rampal Uppal emphasised the corporation’s proactive efforts, stating: “Our teams have been working tirelessly ward by ward for the last two months and now this intensified fogging and spraying is being carried out in every vulnerable pocket of the city. Along with these preventive steps, we appeal to residents to maintain cleanliness in their homes and neighbourhoods. Together, we can make Phagwara disease-free during this crucial period.”

The Municipal Corporation reaffirmed that fogging, larvicide and insecticide spraying operations will continue throughout the monsoon season, with heightened vigilance following every spell of rain.