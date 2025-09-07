DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara civic body intensifies fogging, spraying of insecticide, larvicide to curb disease spread after rain

Phagwara civic body intensifies fogging, spraying of insecticide, larvicide to curb disease spread after rain

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:30 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A worker conducts fogging in Phagwara.
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation, Phagwara, has been actively conducting fogging operations across the city for the past two months to protect residents from dengue, malaria and other vector-borne diseases. In the wake of the recent heavy rainfall, the corporation has further intensified the campaign to ensure broader coverage and enhanced public safety.

Advertisement

Alongside fogging, spraying of larvicide and insecticide is also being carried out to eliminate mosquitoes, larvae and other disease-carrying vectors.

MC Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta (IAS) reiterated the administration’s focus on public health, stating: “Public safety is our top priority. Preventive measures such as this fogging and spraying campaign are crucial to minimise the risk of disease outbreaks during the monsoon season. The corporation has been proactive for the last two months and is now carrying out the campaign on an extensive scale post-rainfall to prevent mosquito breeding and disease spread.”

Advertisement

The intensified drive covers all residential areas, marketplaces and vulnerable localities with the goal of maintaining a safe and healthy environment for citizens. Residents are also being urged to cooperate by keeping their surroundings clean and avoiding stagnant water, which serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Mayor Rampal Uppal emphasised the corporation’s proactive efforts, stating: “Our teams have been working tirelessly ward by ward for the last two months and now this intensified fogging and spraying is being carried out in every vulnerable pocket of the city. Along with these preventive steps, we appeal to residents to maintain cleanliness in their homes and neighbourhoods. Together, we can make Phagwara disease-free during this crucial period.”

Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation reaffirmed that fogging, larvicide and insecticide spraying operations will continue throughout the monsoon season, with heightened vigilance following every spell of rain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts