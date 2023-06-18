Phagwara civic body under fire as garbage piles up in city

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, June 17

The Phagwara Municipal Corporation has come under fire from former Mayor and BJP leader Arun Khosla over the heaps of garbage that can be seen throughout the city.

waste-collecting vehicles SANS fuel: bjp leader Former Mayor and BJP leader Arun Khosla claimed that the MC officials he talked to told him that they were helpless in dealing with the situation as the vehicles meant to pick up garbage from various dumps had run out of fuel. He added that if the MC had made a record collection of house tax during the last year as claimed, then how come there was no fuel in the vehicles meant for picking up garbage.

Khosla said residents can daily see heaps of garbage welcoming them at various locations, including near Government Primary School, Phagwara, a religious shrine and a marriage palace in the congested locality of the Old Post Office road.

He added that pedestrians have been forced to use face masks to save themselves from the foul smell emanating from the garbage in these areas, which could also become a breeding ground for various diseases.

Dumps built in crowded markets and residential colonies of the city have once again become a problem for Phagwara residents as the vehicles of the MC have not been picking up garbage from the these sites for many days altogether.

BJP leader Arun Khosla said he went to the MC office on Friday to raise the matter with the officials concerned, but the MC chief did not turn up at her office even by noon.

The BJP leader added that in the low-lying areas of the city, water accumulates within ten minutes of rain. In these areas, it becomes especially difficult because of the undisposed piles of garbage lying around, he said. Most of the garbage will spread on the roads, Khosla said.

The foul smell emanating from the waste and the flies and mosquitoes present near the dumps could also lead to the spread of deadly diseases.

MC officials could be not be contacted for a comment.