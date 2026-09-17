Phagwara Civil Hospital canteen shut for months, attendants forced out for meals

Hundreds of patients and their attendants visiting or staying at the 140-bed Civil Hospital in Phagwara are facing persistent inconvenience as the hospital's canteen has remained non-functional for several months, forcing them to depend on food and refreshments available outside the hospital premises.

The hospital caters to around 400 patients every day, apart from a large number of attendants accompanying patients admitted to different wards. For many of them, particularly those required to remain at the hospital for several hours or stay overnight with their relatives, the absence of an in-house canteen has become a serious inconvenience. Even a basic cup of tea, a cold drink, a snack or a reasonably priced meal is not readily available within the hospital premises.

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Patients and attendants are consequently compelled to go outside the hospital to purchase tea, snacks and meals. The situation can be particularly difficult for attendants who cannot easily leave their patients unattended or for those accompanying elderly, seriously ill or otherwise dependent patients.

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A visit to the Civil Hospital by The Tribune correspondent revealed the extent to which charitable organisations had to step in to meet at least part of the food requirement of needy people.

Two different social organisations were found serving meals to poor patients and their attendants on the hospital premises. Their voluntary efforts are providing valuable assistance to people who may otherwise struggle to arrange food during prolonged hospital visits or stays.

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However, such charitable arrangements cannot substitute for a functional and properly regulated canteen facility in a public hospital catering to hundreds of people every day.

When contacted, officiating Senior Medical Officer Dr Ravi Kumar told The Tribune that the hospital authorities were aware of the issue and had made efforts to restore the facility. He said the department had invited tenders twice for running the canteen, but no bidder came forward. As a result, the authorities have so far been unable to operationalise the facility.

The failure to attract bidders raises questions about the viability of the existing tender terms and whether an alternative arrangement could be explored to ensure that patients are not deprived of such a basic facility.

The canteen issue is part of a wider concern over the availability of basic public amenities at the hospital. Parking has also reportedly remained unavailable since March, adding to the difficulties faced by patients and visitors.

The Civil Hospital is an important public healthcare institution for Phagwara and surrounding areas and the daily footfall of around 400 patients underlines the need for adequate support facilities alongside medical services.

While doctors and medical staff remain responsible for treatment, basic amenities such as food, drinking facilities and parking also contribute significantly to the overall experience and convenience of patients and their families.