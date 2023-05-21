Phagwara Civil Hospital gets charge of MCH

Phagwara, May 20
The Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) has handed over the charge of a 30-bed mother-child hospital (MCH) at Nakodar to medical authorities. PHSC executive engineer, Sukhchain Singh, said they had written to the medical authorities for inspection and other formalities. Nakodar Civil Hospital Senior Medical Officer Sanjit Kumar said they had taken charge of the building from the PHSC after its examination and wrote to the government to appoint requisite staff in the MCH.
