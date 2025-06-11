Phagwara Civil Hospital struggles with patient load, lax facility

The 140-bedded Civil Hospital, Phagwara, is reeling under the pressure of a mounting patient load, with nearly 500 individuals visiting the Outpatient Department (OPD) everyday. Patients are voicing the growing frustration over long wait, technical issues in the registration system, and a lack of basic amenities.

During a visit to the hospital today, this correspondent observed that many patients had to wait for three to four hours just to register their names and receive an OPD slip — a prerequisite for consulting a doctor. Although the slip is clearly marked as valid for one month, several patients alleged that they were asked to purchase a new slip upon returning after only a few days.

One hospital staff member, Navdeep, who was manning the OPD registration counter, acknowledged the issue, while talking to The Tribune, explained that the hospital's software system often failed to recognize slips beyond a few days, even though they were officially valid for 30 days. As a result, patients are compelled to pay again for a new slip — a practice that not only adds to their financial burden, but also raises concerns about transparency and systemic efficiency.

Following the registration process, patients must endure an additional two to three-hour wait to receive free medicines from the hospital pharmacy. The extended delays are especially taxing for the elderly, children, and those suffering from chronic conditions.

Adding to the discomfort is the absence of cold drinking water facilities for OPD visitors, a critical omission given the current summer temperatures. Several patients were seen standing in queues under the harsh sun, some visibly distressed by the heat and lack of basic provisions.

Despite repeated efforts, Civil Surgeon Dr Rajiv Prashar and Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Parminder Kaur were not available for comment. Their unavailability has further fuelled frustration among patients and their families, many of whom are demanding urgent attention to the hospital’s crumbling service infrastructure.

While the hospital continues to serve hundreds daily, the challenges faced by patients highlight the urgent need for systemic reforms, including better queue management, functional technical systems, transparency in fee validity and the provision of essential amenities. In a time when public healthcare is often the only accessible option for economically weaker sections, ensuring basic dignity and efficiency in service is not just necessary, it is a responsibility.