Phagwara club players shine with 8 golds at dist-level Wushu championship

Athletes from Ring Beast Boxing Club, Phagwara, delivered an impressive performance at the 6th District-Level (Boys & Girls) Wushu Championship held in Kapurthala, securing a total of nine medals, including eight golds. The achievement highlights the club’s growing prominence in the sport and the dedication of its players across various weight categories.

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According to coach Prince Kol, the players displayed exceptional skill and determination, bringing laurels to their club, schools and the city of Phagwara. In the senior category, Vaishnavi Bani (52 kg), Bindiya (48 kg) and Jaskaran (48 kg) each won gold medals. In the sub-junior category, Ankit (39 kg), Navneet (42 kg) and Pankita (22 kg) also secured top honours in their respective divisions.

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Continuing the winning streak, Anshika clinched a gold medal in the 48 kg category in the junior segment, while Yuvraj Taiwal emerged victorious in the 72 kg category. The club’s medal tally was further boosted by Vandana, who won a silver medal in the 45 kg junior category.

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Coach Kol attributed the success to the athletes’ consistent hard work, discipline and commitment, expressing confidence that they would continue to excel at upcoming state and national-level competitions.

On the occasion, several dignitaries, including principal Ranjit Kumar Gogna, principal SD Rita Thapar, Lamber Ram, Lalita Kumari, Baljeet Kaur, Narendra Singh Goldy, Manish Kumar (Greenland), Yashvir Koka, Kuldeep Singh Rawalpindi and Jaswinder Pal (Bhatto Nangal), congratulated the medal winners and encouraged them to maintain their momentum and strive for greater achievements in the future.