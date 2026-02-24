DT
Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara Cong slams Indo-US deal, calls it ‘anti-farmer’

Phagwara Cong slams Indo-US deal, calls it ‘anti-farmer’

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:22 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
Congress leaders and activists staged a dharna at the Phagwara tehsil office on Monday, protesting the proposed Indo–US trade deal and demanding full revision. From 11:25 am to 12:30 pm, workers and supporters gathered.

Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal led the event, slamming the pact as devastating for India’s farm economy—especially Punjab’s. He warned it would favour US producers over local farmers.

Cheaper American imports, he said, would flood markets and sideline domestic goods. Punjab’s smallholders—with just three acres—couldn’t match vast US operations backed by mechanisation and subsidies. Dhaliwal branded it “anti-farmer” and urged the Centre to rethink terms for growers’ sake.

Among those present at the protest were Karamjit Singh Bittu, general secretary of Congress Phagwara; Sanjeev Bugga, Municipal Councillor; Naresh Bhardwaj, president of Sabka Arti Association; and Tripta Sharma, former Municipal Councillor. The Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to SDM Jashanjit Singh, addressed to the Governor of Punjab.

