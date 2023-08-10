Phagwara cops hold flag march

Phagwara, August 9
In view of the Independence Day and other upcoming festivals, security personnel conducted a flag march in various areas of the city. During the flag march, people were urged to immediately inform the police if they see unattended goods or suspicious persons.
Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh Gill and DSP Jaspreet Singh said security arrangements were being made for the Independence Day functions. “Police officials are available round the clock for the safety of residents and security of the Phagwara sub-division,” said SP Gill.
The flag march, which was taken out under the leadership of Gurpreet Singh, started from the SP office and passed through Paper Chowk, Banga Road, Bansa Bazar, Gaushala Road, Sarai Road, Mandi Road, Hargobind Nagar and other areas of the city.
SP Gill said there was complete peace and tranquillity in the city and no one would be allowed to violate the law. He appealed to people that if they see any unclaimed item or suspicious person at any place, they should immediately reported to the police.
SHO City Amandeep Nahar, SHO Traffic Aman Kumar, besides officers from various police stations, were present on the occasion.
