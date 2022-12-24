Phagwara cops start op to rein in miscreants

Phagwara, December 23
With the motto of ‘Your Safety, Our Priority’, the police have launched the ‘Operation Eagle’. Under this, a police team headed by IG RK Jaiswal and Kapurthala SSP Navneet Bains today carried out an inspection at the Phagwara bus stand and the Phagwara railway station. Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai said that the Operation Eagle of the Punjab police would boost the morale of the law-abiding citizens, and that it would instill fear in miscreants. He appealed to the public to inform the public immediately if they notice anything suspicious. SSP Bains said special check points are being organised to nab the drugs peddlers. He assured the masses that the law-and-order situation would be maintained.
