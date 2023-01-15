Phagwara: Couple booked for Rs 3.2l fraud

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked a travel agent couple for allegedly duping a village resident of Rs 3.2 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and investigating officer Jaswinder Singh said the accused are Gurwinder Singh of Talwann village and his wife Lovneet Kaur. Raman Kumar, a resident of Mian Wal village, had complained to the police that he had paid Rs 3.2 lakh to the accused for facilitating his migration abroad, but the accused did not send him abroad. Besides, the couple did not even return his money. The DSP said a case has been registered against the accused after an inquiry under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act. OC
Hit by car, NRI hurt seriously
Mahilpur: An NRI standing outside his house at village Tuto Majara was hit by an uncontrolled car and was seriously injured. According to the information, the NRI from Canada, Hardeep Singh, was standing in front of his newly built house when suddenly a car driven by Tuto Majara, a resident of Balihar, went out of control and hit him. The accident left him with a fractured leg and several other injuries. He was admitted to Civil Hospital Mahilpur, later he was referred to Civil Hospital Hoshiarpur as his condition was serious. OC
Shop burgled in phagwara
Phagwara: A shop for money exchange was reportedly burgled in Bohani village on Fridaynight. Shop owner Gagandeep Singh said cash amounting to Rs 42,000 and a few electronics gadgets were found stolen from the shop. The police said a probe had been initiated into the incident.
