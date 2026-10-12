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Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara: DC, SSP call for collective efforts to build a drug-free society

Phagwara: DC, SSP call for collective efforts to build a drug-free society

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Phagwara, Updated At : 10:44 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal and SSP Gaurav Toora on Saturday called for a united and sustained effort by residents, civil administration and police to completely eradicate the drug menace from the district.

During a face-to-face interaction with residents in Sencha and Latianwal villages under the Punjab Government's 'Yudh Nasheya Viruddh' campaign, the DC and SSP said that the state government was determined to take its fight against drugs to its logical conclusion and make Punjab a drug free state.

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They said that concerted efforts by all sections of society had significantly strengthened the campaign and that continued public cooperation could help eliminate the menace altogether.

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Urging parents to play an active role in safeguarding their children, they stressed the need to keep youngsters engaged in education, sports and other constructive activities. They said that a supportive family environment, positive peer engagement and access to sports and recreational facilities could help steer young people away from substance abuse.

Further, they said that the civil and police administration had been taking the anti-drug campaign directly to villages through public outreach, strict enforcement and rehabilitation initiatives. They cited the arrest of 76,982 drug peddlers across Punjab during the campaign as a reflection of the action being taken against the drug trade.

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They added that efforts were also being made to facilitate the treatment and rehabilitation of persons struggling with addiction and to provide young people with constructive alternatives, including playgrounds and sports facilities. Seeking wholehearted support from residents, the DC and SSP urged them to share information about drug trafficking with the authorities and actively participate in the collective effort to make the district drug-free.

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