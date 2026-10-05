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Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara DC urges farmers to bring dry paddy to mandis

Phagwara DC urges farmers to bring dry paddy to mandis

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Ashok Kaura
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:40 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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A labourer dries paddy at a grain market in Jalandhar. Sarabjit Singh
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Phagwara Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal has urged farmers to bring only dry paddy with 17% or lower moisture content to the grain markets for the ongoing procurement season. The DC said adherence to this guideline would help ensure that the procurement process was smooth and hassle-free across the district.

Bansal said that combine harvesters were permitted to operate between 10 am and 6 pm and strict action, including seizure, would be taken against violators. He assured farmers that the state government was committed to lifting every single grain of paddy without delay, provided that the crop met the prescribed moisture norms.

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Bansal added that the MSP for paddy had been fixed at Rs 2,461 per quintal this year by the government. The DC directed the Chief Agriculture Officer and District Mandi Officer to continue to hold awareness camps in villages and educate farmers about bringing properly dried paddy to the mandis for procurement. He said around 7.88 lakh MT of paddy was expected to arrive this season. He reassured cultivators that elaborate measures were in place to guarantee that their produce was procured promptly and without any inconvenience.

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