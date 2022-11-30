Phagwara: Declared PO, peddler held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who had been absconding for quite some time. Investigating officer (IO) Rannjit Singh said the accused had been identified as Sunil Kumar, alias Sunny, a resident of Nawan Pind Shonkiyan village. The accused is wanted in a case of drug peddling registered in 2019 and was declared PO on November 23. oc

Many booked for brewing liquor

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of brewing illicit country-made liquor. IO Harjindar Singh said the accused were brewing illicit liquor in the Mand area along the Sutlej near Sangowal village. Police raided the spot and recovered 600 litre of Lahan (raw liquor) and utensils for brewing and storing lahan were recovered from the spot. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against the unidentified accused. OC

Women assaulted in bilga, 1 held

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a villager on the charge of outraging a woman's modesty. IO Baljit Kaur said that the accused had been identified as Rannjit Singh, a resident of Mehsam Pur village. The victim had complained to the police the accused assaulted her husband and dragged her by pulling and slapping her. IO said that a case under Sections 354, 323 and 427 of the IPC was registered against the accused.