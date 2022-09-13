Phagwara: Differences with wife turn ugly, man sets house on fire

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 12

In a shocking incident, a man named Ram Labhyaya set his own house on fire using kerosene oil, in Ambedkar Nagar on Saturday night, amid marital disputes with his wife. The roof of the bedroom gave way due to blaze. The entire furniture, an LCD TV and an inverter were gutted in the blaze.

Balbir Kaur, wife of the accused, told the police that he set ablaze the house while she was asleep. She alleged that her gold ornaments also went missing. Investigating officer Kamaljit Singh said, on a complaint lodged by Balbir Kaur, the Sadar Police have registered a case under Sections 436, 380, 506 and 427 of the IPC against the accused husband, who is still at large.