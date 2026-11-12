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Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara: Direct railway link to Khuralgarh Sahib sought to ease pilgrims’ travel

Phagwara: Direct railway link to Khuralgarh Sahib sought to ease pilgrims’ travel

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Phagwara, Updated At : 12:08 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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The man, identified as Simranjeet Singh, reportedly left his home on October 31 but did not return. Representative image: iStock
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Former IAS officer and BJP leader SR Ladhar, has urged the Union Minister for Railways to initiate steps for establishing a railway link to Khuralgarh Sahib, near Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur district, Punjab, citing the religious, historical and cultural significance of the sacred site for followers of Guru Ravidas.

In a letter dated November 11, addressed to the Union Minister for Railways, Ladhar highlighted the importance of providing direct railway connectivity to Shri Khuralgarh Sahib, particularly in view of the forthcoming 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

In his representation, Ladhar stated that Guru Ravidas had stayed at the site, known as ‘Tap Asthaan Sri Guru Ravidas Ji’, for approximately five years during his lifetime. He pointed out that lakhs of devotees from different parts of India and abroad visit Shri Khuralgarh Sahib every year to pay their obeisance and seek blessings.

Expressing concern over the lack of direct railway connectivity and inadequate road infrastructure, he said that devotees often face considerable difficulties while travelling to the holy shrine. The heavy movement of pilgrims on roads, coupled with insufficient transportation facilities, also increases the risk of road accidents and causes inconvenience to visitors.

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Emphasising the need for improved connectivity, Ladhar requested the Ministry of Railways to consider the establishment of a railway link to Khuralgarh Sahib on priority. He said the proposed project would provide safe, convenient and affordable transportation to devotees while giving a significant boost to religious tourism, regional development and economic growth, particularly in the Kandi region of Punjab.

He further urged the Union Minister to direct the concerned authorities to conduct a feasibility study and take appropriate steps towards initiating the railway connectivity project at the earliest.

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