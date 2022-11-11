Phagwara: Driver held for negligent driving

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a car driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Investigating officer (IO) Janak Raj said the accused had been identified as Maan Singh of Atari village in Rupnagar district. Gurprit Singh, a resident of Kotla Bhaagu village, complained to the police that the accused was driving his Innova car negligently on November 8 and hit his father Sarup Singh's motorcycle at Lahdarr village. He said the victim succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. The IO said a case under Sections 304-A and 427 of the IPC had been against Maan Singh. oc
Man arrested with poppy husk
Hariana: The district police arrested a man and seized 51.7 kg of poppy husk from him. Giving information, Sub-Inspector Yadvinder Singh Rana, SHO, Hariana, said that ASI Bikramjit Singh and his team stopped a car coming from the Dosadka side. During search, 51.7 kg of poppy husk was found from the car. The police registered a case under Sections 15/61/85 of the NDPS Act against Parminder Singh, alias Dhami, a resident of Jaudat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre
The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...
Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'
A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal