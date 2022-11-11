Phagwara: Driver held for negligent driving

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a car driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Investigating officer (IO) Janak Raj said the accused had been identified as Maan Singh of Atari village in Rupnagar district. Gurprit Singh, a resident of Kotla Bhaagu village, complained to the police that the accused was driving his Innova car negligently on November 8 and hit his father Sarup Singh's motorcycle at Lahdarr village. He said the victim succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. The IO said a case under Sections 304-A and 427 of the IPC had been against Maan Singh. oc

Man arrested with poppy husk

Hariana: The district police arrested a man and seized 51.7 kg of poppy husk from him. Giving information, Sub-Inspector Yadvinder Singh Rana, SHO, Hariana, said that ASI Bikramjit Singh and his team stopped a car coming from the Dosadka side. During search, 51.7 kg of poppy husk was found from the car. The police registered a case under Sections 15/61/85 of the NDPS Act against Parminder Singh, alias Dhami, a resident of Jaudat.