Phagwara: Drug peddler in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. The suspect has been identified as Jatinder Singh, alias Bhindi, a resident of Dheenna village under the Sadar Jalandhar police station. SHO Jatinder Kumar said 13 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 21(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Thieves decamp with cash, gold

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from a house. Investigating Officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the suspect had been identified as Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, a resident of Nagal Ambian village. Mohann Lal, a resident of Dhando Wal village, complained to the police that thieves barged into his house on July 14 and stole Rs 1.15 lakh and gold jewellery. The IO said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect and his three unidentified accomplices. OC

Minor girl kidnapped

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor girl. Investigating Officer (IO) Govinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Rohit, alias Vansh, of Ambedkar Nagar, Faridkot. Nachtar Singh, a resident of Giddar Pindi village, told the police that the suspect kidnapped his minor granddaughter, Navjot Kaur, on the pretext of marriage. A case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC has been registered. OC

Man held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a person on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer Rajinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Charanjit Singh, a resident of Uggi village. The IO said 50 bottles of hooch were recovered from his motorcycle. A case under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered.

