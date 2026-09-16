Phagwara e-rickshaw driver alleges assault

Phagwara: A case has been registered on a complaint of Raju, an e-rickshaw driver from Dharkot, Phagwara. The complainant stated that he had objected to a youth allegedly involved in drug use. On September 13, while he was standing near Vishal Mega Mart, the youth approached him and hired his e-rickshaw. The complainant alleged that near Guru Ravidas Mission Hospital on Plahi Road, he called two masked youths who, forcibly pulled him out and assaulted him with iron rods. oc

Six youths attack shopkeeper

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Phagwara: The police have registered a case after a shopkeeper alleged that six youths attacked him and fled with cash from his shop. According to the complaint filed by Darshan Lal of village Mithra, six youths allegedly arrived on two motorcycles around 4 pm on September 13. While two remained outside, four entered his shop, damaged property and assaulted him. The youths also took around Rs 4,000 from the shop's cash drawer before fleeing. oc

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Scooter found stolen in Kapurthala

Phagwara: A case has been registered on a complaint of Heera Lal of Preet Nagar, Kapurthala. The complainant, who runs a bakery shop in Greater Kailash Colony, stated that he had gone to a shop near bus stand to purchase goods. When he came out, he found the scooter missing. oc

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Biker attacked near Shalapur

Phagwara: The police have registered a case on a complaint of Kashmir Singh of Shalapur village. According to the complaint, on September 14 he was returning home after delivering milk. Around 7.40 pm near a bridge, several persons allegedly stopped him. The accused assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons, causing injuries. oc

Shopkeeper assaulted

Phagwara: A case has been registered on a complaint of Anil Kumar of Sarafa Bazaar, Phagwara. He said he was at his shop when a youth entered the premises and assaulted him. The complainant alleged that the youth took away a Samsung mobile phone and attempted to open the shop's cash drawer. The youth fled after the shopkeeper raised the alarm. oc

Man held with intoxicants

Phagwara: The police noticed a youth walking near the Diyalpur railway crossing near Naharpur village and arrested him. They recovered 11 intoxicating tablets from him during a search. oc