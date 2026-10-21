Phagwara encroachment drive raises questions over uniform enforcement

The Municipal Corporation’s Tehbazaari team has once again launched a drive against alleged encroachments in Phagwara, triggering a flurry of activity among street vendors. As the team reached Sarai Road, several vendors reportedly scrambled to move their goods. In some cases, items were seized and challans issued to violators. However, the drive has reignited a question among residents and traders: when will the civic body act against alleged large-scale encroachments?

The MC maintains repeated warnings have been issued and action is now being taken against those violating rules. However, concerns persist over alleged encroachments by iron traders along Sarai Road. MC officials have reportedly assured residents and traders that a JCB machine will soon be deployed to remove encroachments along the stretch. They are now waiting to see when the promised action will materialise.

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The Tehbazaari team also carried out an enforcement drive on Cinema Road. According to the local market president, the issue of shopkeepers placing goods on the road had already been brought to the MC’s attention. However, the timing of the drive, particularly during the festive season, has sparked resentment among sections of the trading community.

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Shopkeepers argue while they are being directed to keep their merchandise inside their establishments, alleged large-scale encroachments on Sarai Road remain a concern. They cite these as an example of what they perceive to be ‘inconsistent enforcement’. Questions have also been raised over alleged permanent encroachments and large commercial establishments in the JCT area, with traders seeking clarity on whether similar action will be taken against bigger violators.

The central issue is whether the MC will enforce encroachment rules uniformly or whether its action will remain largely focused on small shopkeepers and street vendors. While the civic body has reiterated its intention to clear encroachments, residents want to see concrete action against larger alleged violations as well.

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For now, the enforcement drive continues amid objections from traders, while attention remains focused on the Municipal Corporation’s next move. The promised deployment of a JCB machine on Sarai Road is likely to be a key test of whether the civic body’s anti-encroachment campaign will be implemented consistently across Phagwara.