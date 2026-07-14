Phagwara Environment Association celebrates World Paper Bag Day

Reinforcing the message of environmental conservation and sustainable waste management, the Phagwara Environment Association celebrated World Paper Bag Day at the Senior Citizen Care Centre on Khera Road, urging citizens to shun single-use plastic and adopt eco-friendly alternatives. The awareness programme was organised under the patronage of association president KK Sardana and the supervision of secretary Malkiat Singh Ragbotra.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Randeep Singh Heer, who attended the event as the chief guest, urged residents to completely avoid the use of single-use plastic, warning that its disposal posed a serious environmental challenge. He said plastic waste was difficult to decompose and, when burnt, released toxic fumes that were known to be carcinogenic. He further pointed out that discarded plastic carry bags frequently clogged drains and sewers, leading to sanitation problems and urban flooding during monsoon.

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Emphasising the need for environmentally responsible habits, the ADC encouraged citizens to replace plastic bags with paper bags and reusable cloth bags in their daily lives. He said collective public participation was essential to reduce plastic pollution and protect the environment for future generations.

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As part of the campaign, cloth bags and dustbins were distributed free of cost among residents of Ward No. 21 to encourage better waste management practices at the household level. A public awareness sticker promoting the reduction of plastic usage was also released during the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Ragbotra and Krishan Kumar highlighted the importance of segregating wet and dry waste. They said proper waste segregation was the first step towards effective recycling and scientific disposal of municipal waste.

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Representatives of the Swachh Bharat Mission from the Municipal Corporation, Sunita Sharma and Asha Kumari, educated participants on the benefits of composting. They explained that wet household waste could be converted into organic compost, which could be used as a natural manure for flowers, kitchen gardens and other plants, thereby reducing the volume of waste sent to landfills.

During the programme, Vandana Sharma administered a pledge to the participants, encouraging them to minimise plastic consumption and actively contribute towards environmental protection.

The organisers acknowledged the valuable support of Chandan Dua, Amarjit Singh Dhillon, president of the Senior Citizen Welfare Society, and patron Baldev Sharma for making the event successful.