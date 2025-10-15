DT
Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara Environment Association observes World Nature Day with awareness talks, tree plantation drive

Phagwara Environment Association observes World Nature Day with awareness talks, tree plantation drive

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:27 AM Oct 15, 2025 IST
The Phagwara Environment Association, under the leadership of president KK Sardana and general secretary Malkiat Singh Raghbotra, observed World Nature Day in collaboration with the Udian Shalini Group. The event took place at the conference hall of the Blood Bank, Guru Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara and was dedicated to the memory of noted environmentalist Dr Amarjit Chosar.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by chief guest Dr Ashok Gumber. Speakers including Dr Inderjeet Vasu, Dr Jawahar Dheer and National Awardee Master Gurmeet Singh addressed the gathering, emphasising the significance of nature, the causes behind its degradation and the adverse effects of environmental decline on human life.

Dr Vasu underscored how Guru Nanak Dev Ji revered elements of nature, referring to air as the Guru, water as the father and earth as the mother—illustrating the essential interdependence of all life forms. Through poetry and practical illustrations, the speakers conveyed the urgent need to conserve natural resources and live in harmony with the environment.

Master Gurmeet Singh highlighted that every creation of God is a part of nature, but human interference has disrupted this balance, placing life on earth at risk. The speakers collectively urged individuals to reconnect with nature and contribute actively towards its preservation.

To promote environmental action, fruit saplings were distributed among the attendees, encouraging tree plantation as a step toward restoration. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Udian Shalini Group coordinator Monika, who expressed gratitude to all participants and supporters. A one-minute silence was observed in memory of Dr Amarjit Chosar before the event formally concluded.

Among those present were Vipin Arora, Harbans Lal, Mohan Lal Taneja, SC Chawla, Naveen Kumar, Raman Nehra, Nand Soni, Jimmy Kumar and members of Dr Chosar’s family.

