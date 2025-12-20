Phagwara event celebrates women achievers in pageantry, sports

With the objective of promoting women empowerment and encouraging successful women in society, Nari Shakti Organisation honoured two achievers during a felicitation programme organised at Satnampura, Phagwara.

Speaking on the occasion, senior members of the organisation informed that Nidhi Prabhakar Sharma, a resident of Phagwara, and a lecturer by profession, brought pride to Punjab by securing the title of third runner-up at the Mrs India Pride of Nation competition held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Nidhi Prabhakar Sharma earned the third runner-up position.

The organisation also felicitated young athlete Vaishnavi Vani for her outstanding performance in athletics. At just 18 years of age, Vaishnavi, has won several medals at district, state and national-level competitions. Recently, she clinched a gold medal at a state-level championship, qualifying for the upcoming national-level competition to be held in Jharkhand.