Phagwara event celebrates women achievers in pageantry, sports

With the objective of promoting women empowerment and encouraging successful women in society, Nari Shakti Organisation honoured two achievers during a felicitation programme organised at Satnampura, Phagwara.
Speaking on the occasion, senior members of the organisation informed that Nidhi Prabhakar Sharma, a resident of Phagwara, and a lecturer by profession, brought pride to Punjab by securing the title of third runner-up at the Mrs India Pride of Nation competition held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Nidhi Prabhakar Sharma earned the third runner-up position.
The organisation also felicitated young athlete Vaishnavi Vani for her outstanding performance in athletics. At just 18 years of age, Vaishnavi, has won several medals at district, state and national-level competitions. Recently, she clinched a gold medal at a state-level championship, qualifying for the upcoming national-level competition to be held in Jharkhand.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now